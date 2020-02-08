How to vote in California’s March 3 primary

Long lines form at the San Diego, California, Voter Registrar’s Office, as people wait to register to vote on November 6, 2018. – Americans started voting Tuesday in critical midterm elections that mark the first major voter test of Donald Trump’s presidency, with control of Congress at stake. (Photo by Ariana Drehsler / AFP) (Photo credit should read ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — There’s still time to take any final steps you need to participate in California’s presidential primary on March 3. Still not sure what you still need to do in order to vote on Election Day? Follow the links in this article, check out San Diego County’s Hassle-Free Voting Guide and review the important dates listed below.

Still need to register? Complete a painless process online by Feb. 18. Register now.

Not sure if you’re registered? Check your status here.

Want to vote by mail? Sign up for your mail-in ballot before Feb. 25

Need to find your polling place? Enter your information here.

More questions? The county has an extensive FAQ.

Important Dates:

February 3 First day mail ballots are available.

In-office voting begins at the Registrar of Voters office 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. February 10 Vote-by-mail ballot processing (signature comparison) begins February 18 Deadline to register to vote February 18 Opening and preparing mail ballots for tabulation February 18 Tabulation of mail ballots begin February 19 –

March 3 Conditional Voter Registration period February 25 Last Day to sign up to be a mail ballot voter.

Applications due by 5 p.m. February 29 –

March 1 Weekend voting at the Registrar of Voters office.

Open for voting 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 29 –

March 3 Satellite Voting Locations primarily to assist Conditional Voter Registration March 3 Election Day – Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Registrar of Voters Office and Satellite Locations open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.