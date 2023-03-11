SAN DIEGO — For some San Diegans, finding affordable housing can be a hard feat to accomplish.

With housing affordability hitting historic lows, many are looking at alternative routes to secure a place they can call home.

There are a number of waiting lists for assistance programs offered by the San Diego Housing Commission and the Housing Authority of the County of San Diego in which residents can apply for.

Though there is no guarantee that applicants will be selected to receive assisted housing, those who apply will be placed on waiting lists arranged by date and time the application was received by order of preferences, according to the two organizations.

To break it down a bit — this means each waiting list has preferred criteria which will be considered when selecting applicants to fill vacancies. For example, these preferences may be considered:

— Does the applicant live or work in San Diego?

— Does the applicant represent a family of two or more people with a dependent?

— Is the applicant disabled or considered elderly (over the age of 62)?

— Is the applicant a veteran or active U.S. servicemember?

— Is the applicant facing homelessness?

There are currently four open waiting lists offered by the San Diego Housing Commission (listed below). To apply, click the link to each program.

— San Diego Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher

—San Diego Housing Commission Section 8 Project-Based Voucher

—San Diego Housing Commission Public Housing

— Non-Elderly Disabled (NED)

More information on the application process, preferences for each list and next steps for the Housing Commission’s waiting lists can be found here.

Additionally, there are nine waiting lists now offered by the Housing Authority of the County of San Diego (listed below). To apply, click the link to each program.

— San Diego County Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher

— Housing Authority of the County of San Diego Section 8 Project-Based Voucher

— Villa de Vida Poway Section 8 Project-Based Voucher

— Villa Lakeshore Section 8 Project-Based Voucher

— Schmale Senior Residence Senior Section 8 Project-Based Voucher

— The Grove Senior Section 8 Project-Based Voucher

— Housing Authority of the County of San Diego Public Housing

— Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA)

— Moderate Rehabilitation Program

More information on the application process, preferences for each list and next steps for the Housing Authority’s waiting lists can be found here.

In the meantime, a countywide list of affordable housing complexes and additional information on rental assistance programs that are available in San Diego can be found on the county’s Housing and Community Development webpage.

To speak to someone directly for general county information, call (858) 694-3900.

If you need a place to stay in the near future, the county has directed San Diegans to call 2-1-1 or visit 211sandiego.org.