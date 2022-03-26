SAN DIEGO – As fighting continues overseas, the House of Ukraine in San Diego is continuing to ask for donations to help the fighters on the frontline.

Due to the limited space inside the House of Ukraine, officials are asking the public to take the items to their temporary storage unit- located at 4660 El Cajon Boulevard, Unit 110. Donations are currently being accepted seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

House of Ukraine board member Makysm Bodnar says they will take anything that could help the fighters overseas, but are in desperate need of medical supplies that could keep a soldier alive.

“There are two types of people who are defending the country, those are in the military and the so-called local defense,” said Bodnar.

The supplies being sent to Ukraine are mainly for the local defense, made up of regular civilians.

“These people are less equipped, and we tried to put our goal mainly supply them,” said Bodnar.

Bodnar says they need supplies that many Americans have in their kitchen cabinets, including Tylenol, ibuprofen, and bandages.

Retired firefighter Mitch Kinnamon recently donated military fighting knives, boots, and fatigues for those on the frontline- many of the items he says were collecting dust in his closet.

“I don’t know if the stuff laying around my closet will actually help somebody in Ukraine or not, but it might,” Kinnamon said. “And if other people just like me have stuff in their closets they are not using, bring it down.”

The House of Ukraine has been accepting donations since the start of the war and will continue to do so until it is over.

“If you have somewhere in the garage, old military gear, just bring them here let them help people to fight for freedom,” said Bodnar.