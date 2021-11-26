Homicide detectives search for answers in 12-year-old’s death

Police on a block in the Skyline neighborhood where officers found a 12-year-old boy killed on the evening of Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, 2021. (Photo: Sideo.tv)

SAN DIEGO — A 12-year-old boy was killed in southeast San Diego on the evening of Thanksgiving, police said Friday, and investigators are still searching for answers on what led up to his death.

Officers were called about the wounded boy on Cahill Drive near Jamacha Road in the Skyline neighborhood Thursday around 9:30 p.m., according to San Diego Police Department.

They found the boy with “trauma to his upper torso,” a lieutenant said in a news release, but further details about the child’s injuries were not provided. Officers and then paramedics gave the boy care at the scene before rushing him away in an ambulance.

“Tragically, he was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” Lt. Adam Sharki wrote.

Homicide detectives were called to the neighborhood and are still investigating what led up to the boy’s death. “There is no suspect description to release at this point,” Sharki said. “Detectives are attempting to locate evidence and any possible witnesses.”

The boy has been identified but his name will not be released, according to SDPD.

Anyone with information was urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, where tipsters can remain anonymous.