Homeless occupying old McDonald’s in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif. -- After years of neglect, new photos show that squatters have moved into a dilapidated property in Fallbrook known by locals as the “Old McDonald's."

Sheriff's deputies entered the old fast-food restaurant and found a fully powered living space for roughly five people. Photos show blankets, pillows and other comforts of home spread about.

“Living equipment, the beds and the food and the electronics and clothing. It's pretty intense down there,” said Brad Fox with the Fallbrook Homeless Advocacy Group. “In the meantime, it just sits there festering in the community. You can see that it's falling apart. It's a danger to the community."

The current owner has been trying to sell the building for years, but no one has come up with a solution for a new business.

Homeless advocates said there are 61 currently homeless people living in Fallbrook.

Fox, a retired middle school teacher, said he has been working to get his neighbors back on their feet.

“I have three students that are homeless," Fox said. "No doubt some of them actually live here. And they're using drugs, their life is wasting away and that’s not OK with me, not on my watch."