SAN DIEGO — The actor and writer strike has now shutdown nearly all productions in Hollywood.

This is all happening with Comic-Con trying to figure out what their convention will look like after most major studios pulled out.

“It’s a very dire situation and once the writers struck, you know, it kind of shut the town down,” said SAG actor Mark Christopher Lawrence.

Lawrence has been acting for over 30 years with parts in “Terminator 2” and “Seinfeld.’

Tens of thousands of jobs are now simply on hold as negotiations hit a major impasse.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers say they were offering pay raises, healthcare options and new Artificial Intelligence (AI) deals that would protect actors.

However, SAG-AFTRA unions rejected the offer, saying it was outrageous.

“AI– you can take my image and create another project without me, and the producers are saying they can take my image without paying me any additional money,” said Lawrence.

At Comic-Con, the famous Hall H is not expecting any actors our major film sneak previews because of the dual strikes, something that hasn’t been seen since 1960.

“If we are still striking, there will be no actors supporting anything the networks are doing inside Comic-Com, but there could be a few actors outside of Comic-Con.”