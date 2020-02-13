Hole damages several cars on North County road

SAN DIEGO — A hole in the road damaged multiple cars near Del Mar Thursday morning.

The damage was reported around 6 a.m. at Villa de la Valle and El Camino Real, between the borders of Del Mar and Rancho Santa Fe.

Sheriff’s deputies and police officers were in the area to block traffic and warn drivers, but multiple vehicles had already been damaged. Utility crews were called to repair the street.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the hole formed — it may have been a sinkhole or simply a deep pothole, the sheriff’s department said.

If you commute through the area, you can check our live traffic map before you head out.

