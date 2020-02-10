Hit-and-run driver arrested, suspected of firing gun

SAN DIEGO — A 26-year-old ex-con was arrested early Monday on suspicion of driving away after hitting several parked vehicles in the Logan Heights area and firing a gun while trying to make his escape, police said.

San Diego police dispatchers received reports of several traffic collisions in the 2300 block of Irving Avenue around midnight. Officers arrived to find that several parked cars had been struck and the driver had fled, Officer Tony Martinez said. Officers and witnesses reported hearing gunfire in the area a short time later, he said.

No one was struck by the gunfire and officers quickly located the suspected hit-and-run driver, later identified as Jonathan Sandoval, at a home a few blocks away, the officer said.

He was taken into custody without incident at the residence in the 500 block of Sicard Avenue, Martinez said, adding that officers recovered a firearm.

Sandoval was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of being a felon in the possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm and misdemeanor hit-and-run and DUI. He was being held in lieu on $50,000 bail.