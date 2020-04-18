Hillcrest Farmers Market to reopen

SAN DIEGO – The popular Hillcrest Farmers Markets will be open Sunday with new social distancing and safety rules.

The weekly Sunday market on Normal Street, between University and Lincoln Avenues, will be open April 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The first hour – from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. will be a special shopping hour for senior citizens only.

According to the Hillcrest Business Association, the market has been classified by Governor Gavin Newsom as an essential food service and will reopen for fresh groceries and pre-packaged food only.

The market has been closed since March 15 out of an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 crisis.

To follow social distancing guidelines, 50 customers will be allowed at a time. The association is only permitting one adult to enter the venue from each family. Children will be allowed provided they stay with their parent or caretaker.

Visitors will be asked to stay 6 feet apart and respect the guides marked on the street. They are encouraged to wear masks and gloves while shopping.

The market will be a ‘no touch market’ during this time. Vendors will ask shoppers to point to the produce or item they want and will handle it for them.

Customers can go online and order the produce ahead of time.