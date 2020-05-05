Hikers warned to watch for rattlesnakes as temperature rise

SAN DIEGO — San Diego park rangers are warning that the warm weather in May means that rattlesnakes are becoming more active.

With the recent reopening of many of the county’s parks, hikers are hitting the trails again, so human-snake encounters are sure to increase, San Diego County Sr. Park Ranger Patricia Heyden said.

There are several things hikers can do to avoid danger. Wearing sturdy hiking boots is always a good idea, and they can prevent a snake bite from puncturing your skin.

Don’t wear headphones or earbuds while hiking. You want to listen for rattlesnakes, which use their rattles to warn you of the presence.

Hikers should scan ahead down the trail. Snakes want to avoid you as much as you want to avoid them. It is not uncommon for snakes to cross trails, but they usually move on quickly and disappear into the cover of the brush on the other side.

And it’s best to stay on the trail, where you can see what’s on the ground. Snakes like to hide in the shade, and they are very hard to see in the brush and grass.

If you do get bitten, don’t panic. Call 911.

If San Diegans find a rattlesnake on their property, officials recommend watching it from a safe distance and calling County Animal Services. Animal control officers can safely capture the snake and take it to an area where it won’t pose a threat to the public.

The county also released a set of tips for both avoiding snakes and treatment options if someone is bit by a rattlesnake.