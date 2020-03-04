Chula Vista schools in ‘secure campus mode’ as police search for armed man nearby

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two schools in Chula Vista secured their campuses Wednesday morning while police searched for an armed man in a shopping center nearby.

The secure campus orders were issued at Eastlake High School and Olympic View Elementary School around 7:30 a.m.

Chula Vista Police Department told FOX 5 they were searching for a man with a gun who was reported near a Walmart just south of the campuses, which are located on Eastlake Parkway between Otay Lakes Road and Olympic Parkway.

Some streets were briefly closed in the immediate area. A law enforcement helicopter could be seen circling the block while CVPD officers searched on the ground.

By about 8:15 a.m., officers determined the man was not in the area, police said. Armed guards remained stationed at each campus and the schools would continue taking precautions, CVPD said.

Police originally referred to the situation as a “lockdown” but later clarified the campuses were in “secure campus mode.” Typically, this refers to a situation where schools lock their gates and doors and keep students indoors, but continue classroom instruction.