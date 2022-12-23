Looking for a great Christmas toy for your furry friend? Here are some of the best (reviewed) dog toys

(Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

KSNF/KODE — There are many reasons why you should buy your dog Christmas toys. It’s a great way to keep them entertained and happy while they wait for Santa. The best time to buy them is before the big day so they can have fun with them immediately.

The following are just a few reasons why getting your dog new Christmas dog toys would be a great idea:

Interaction: Toys teach your dog how to interact, which is important if you want to build an effective relationship with them. The more they play with their toys, the more they improve their problem-solving skills and enhance their communication abilities with humans.

Stimulation: Dogs love playing with balls and things that bounce because it can help them burn off energy, so they don’t get bored or destructive when left alone at home. It also helps them get rid of excess energy that builds up during walks in public parks and other outdoor places where there aren’t many distractions for them to play around with locally.

Socialization: You should invest in toys designed for multiple-dog households if you have two or more dogs. They will be able to play with each other and bond better.

Good Behavior: If your dog is still a puppy, then it’s important that you get them started on the right track when it comes to playing with toys at an early age. You can do this by giving them squeaky toys or soft plush puppy toys, so they don’t develop bad habits like chewing on shoes or furniture.

Veterinarians.org has compiled a list of some of what they claim are the best Christmas dog toys available today. Veterinarians.org, a pet parent resource and data information website, tested the following products and did their own research, concerning the toys. Here are some of their favorite Christmas dog toys, which you can find online at Amazon and Chewy:

Best Overall Christmas Dog Toys: UNIWILAND Squeaky Christmas Dog Toys

These toys are shaped like Santa Claus, reindeer, and snowman with a squeaker inside so they make a noise when they’re played with.

Best Fun Christmas Dog Toys: Dr. Seuss for Pets, The Grinch, Santa & Christmas Tree

These fun and educational stocking stuffers encourage the dog’s natural instincts to play, explore and learn.

Best Christmas Dog Toys for Small Dogs: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Bobo Body Squeaky Dog Toys

These small dog toys are made of soft plush material with a noisy squeaker inside for added enjoyment.

Best Lightweight Christmas Dog Toys: Petlou Multi-Squeak and Crinkle Holiday Plush Pet Toys for Dogs

These multi-squeak dog toys are made with several layers of fabric that make them extra soft and cuddly.

Best Cuddly Christmas Dog Toys: Peanuts for Pets Snoopy Holiday Dog Toys

These are plush, cuddly Snoopy toys that are perfect for your dog to play with and are suitable for dogs of different breeds.

Best Handmade Christmas Dog Toys: Senneny Stuffed Squeaky Christmas Dog Toys

This toy is made of soft plush material, which can be compressed easily and springs back when you release it.

Best Rope-Style Christmas Dog Toys: Pearhead Snowman Stuffed Plush Rope Christmas Dog Toy

This is a great toy for dogs of all sizes! It’s about as big as a football and has no small parts or anything to get caught in your dog’s mouth.

Best Interactive Christmas Dog Toys: Bow Wow Santa Letter Christmas Dog Toy

This interactive dog toy is made from soft plush material, so it’s safe for puppies and adults alike dogs.