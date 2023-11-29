SAN DIEGO — The County of San Diego is reporting a spike in whopping cough or pertussis illnesses.

Since September, the number of cases increased from 12 to 57 in October, local health officials said on its website Wednesday.

“We’re seeing pertussis spreading in rates similar to before the pandemic,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “This is concerning because we know that post-pandemic, many people are experiencing vaccine fatigue. Yet what we have learned over the last several years is that vaccines, hand washing, masking and other precautions help curb the spread of illness.”

Pertussis, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says can cause serious illness in people of all ages but is most dangerous for babies, begins as a cough and runny nose for one to two weeks, according to the county. The respiratory tract infection then turns into weeks to months of rapid coughing fits that sometimes end with a whooping sound.

County health officials advise people to get the Tdap vaccination, specifically those with underlying medical conditions.

Find out more information on the whooping cough and ongoing vaccination clinics through the county’s website, or call the county’s immunization branch at (866) 358-2966.

Spikes in pertussis occur every three to five years, with the last one happening in 2017, officials said. A five-week-old San Diego infant was the last whooping cough death in the county in July 2016.