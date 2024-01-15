SAN DIEGO — New water contact advisories have been issued by health officials for San Diego County beaches, including stretches of La Jolla and Ocean Beach.

All of the advisories were issued due to bacteria levels that exceed health standards, according to the county. Beachgoers are urged to stay away from the water in these areas:

Ocean Beach – Dog Beach

Tourmaline Surf Park – Pacific Beach

La Jolla – Whispering Sands Beach, La Jolla Cove, Avenida De Playa, Children’s Pool

Coronado – North Beach – Dog Beach

Mission Bay – Mission Point Park

All of the advisories, except the Children’s Pool, were issued between Jan. 6 and Jan. 14. No expiration has been set for the advisories.

This comes as San Diego County continues to grapple with the onslaught of sewage from Tijuana and a deteriorating South Bay treatment plant that has hobbled access to the region’s southernmost beaches for decades.

At this time, it is unclear whether the release of waste from these facilities is the cause of the spike in bacteria recorded at the beaches under advisory.

One warning and two closures, which differ from advisories in it that they indicate the presence of sewage, remain in place along the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.