SAN DIEGO — Residents, employees, contractors and volunteers at the Golden Hall shelter in downtown San Diego have been notified about a tuberculosis exposure, county officials said Monday.

The potential exposure dates were between Sept. 5 to Sept. 28 at 1101 First Ave., the County of San Diego said on its website.

Tuberculosis is bacteria that spreads through coughing, speaking, singing or breathing, according to the county. Those experiencing homeless are more vulnerable to the airborne disease.

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats, and unexplained weight loss,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., County public health officer. “Most people who become infected after exposure to tuberculosis do not get sick right away. This is called latent TB infection. Some who become infected with tuberculosis will become ill in the future, sometimes even years later, if their latent TB infection is not treated. For people who think they may have been exposed, blood tests and skin tests are an effective way to determine an infection.”

County health officials confirmed the Golden Hall shelter TB exposure is not connected to another exposure that occurred at a different Father Joe’s Villages shelter announced in April.

Since the early 1990s, the number of people diagnosed with active TB in San Diego County has decreased, per the county. In recent years, cases have stabilized.

Individuals who would like more information on the potential exposure should call the County TB Control Program at (619) 692-8621.