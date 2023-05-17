VISTA, Calif. — A tuberculosis (TB) exposure was reported at the San Diego County Sheriff’s Vista Detention Facility, health officials said.

Those in the vicinity of the jail between Feb. 2 and Feb. 21 should get tested, the County of San Diego’s Health and Human Services Agency recommends. If you have no medical provider or want to seek more information on the potential exposure, call the County TB Control Program at (619) 692-8621.

Tuberculosis is an airborne disease that can be spread from person to person.

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County Public Health Officer. “Most people who become infected after exposure to tuberculosis do not get sick right away. This is called latent TB infection. Some who become infected with tuberculosis will become ill in the future, sometimes even years later, if their latent TB infection is not treated. Blood tests and skin tests are effective to determine whether someone has been infected.”

The sheriff’s department is screening incarcerated people for TB prior to entry into the detention facilities, the county said. Screenings for staff are also available upon request.

In early April, county health officials warned of a tuberculosis exposure at various Father Joe’s Villages Programs.

People who have symptoms of active TB, especially the immune compromised, are advised to see a medical provider.