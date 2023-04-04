SAN DIEGO — San Diego County health officials on Tuesday warned of a potential tuberculosis exposure at various Father Joe’s Villages Programs.

The health alert is directed to staff, volunteers and clients who were at the Inclement Weather Shelter, San Diego Day Center, Food Services, Employment and Education Services and Village Health Center between Jan. 14 to March 3, according to the County of San Diego Communications Office.

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., County public health officer. “Most people who become infected after exposure to tuberculosis do not get sick right away. This is called latent TB infection. Some who become infected with tuberculosis will become ill in the future, sometimes even years later, if their latent TB infection is not treated. Blood tests and skin tests are effective to determine whether someone has been infected.”

Tuberculosis is an airborne disease that can spread through coughing, speaking, singing or breathing.

Those who experience homelessness are more prone to get TB due to a higher risk for getting infected in congregate settings, challenges to gaining healthcare access and the presence of certain medical conditions that may be more common and/or severe among the homeless, the county said.

The county recommends the immunocompromised to see a medical provider to rule out TB, while those who test positive should get a chest X-ray and talk to a medical provider.