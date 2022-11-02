SAN DIEGO — Health and Human Services officials are working to notify people who were possibly exposed to tuberculosis at two area high schools, according to the County of San Diego Communications Office.

Students and staff members with increased risk for exposure at Mission Bay High School and Montgomery High School have been identified, but officials say others may have been in contact with the infected individuals.

Exposure dates:

Mission Bay High School: June 17 to June 10

Montgomery High School: April 2 to Sept. 16

Free TB screenings are being offered to those possibly exposed to the disease, said the county. Officials have advised anyone with symptoms of TB to see their medical provider for testing.

“Symptoms of active TB most commonly include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County Public Health Officer. “Most people who become infected after exposure to tuberculosis do not get sick right away.”

Blood tests and skin tests can help doctors determine whether someone has been infected with TB, according to Wooten. In some cases, those who have been infected won’t show signs of illness for long periods of time, said the County Public Health Officer.

Anyone who would like more information on the potential exposure at Mission Bay High School and Montgomery High School has been directed to call the County TB Control Program at 619-692-8621.