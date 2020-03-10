Tuberculosis case reported at Southwestern College

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A person at Southwestern College has tested positive for tuberculosis and may have exposed others, county health officials announced Tuesday.

The County Health and Human Services Agency is working closely with college officials to notify people who were possibly exposed to the disease. The case is not related to previous exposures at the college.

The period of possible exposure is from Sept. 10 to Feb. 21.

Free testing will be held at Student Health Services on Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.