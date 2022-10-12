SAN DIEGO — Students and staff at Learn4Life Workforce Innovation High School in Lemon Grove were notified about a potential tuberculosis exposure after a person on campus tested positive for the disease, county health officials said on Wednesday.

Health & Human Services Agency and Lemon Grove school officials believe the exposure period may have been between Feb. 15 to Aug. 15. Thus far, a limited number of people have been identified as having had an increased risk of exposure and were referred to testing, according to the county.

Respiratory outbreak at Patrick Henry High School under investigation

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Most people who become infected after exposure to tuberculosis do not get sick right away. Some who become infected with tuberculosis will become ill at some point in the future, sometimes even years later. Blood tests and skin tests are effective to determine whether someone has been infected.” Tuberculosis, an infectious disease that affects the lungs, can be transmitted through indoor air during prolonged contact with an infectious person. For more information on the potential exposure at Learn4Life Workforce Innovation High School, here are some contacts: – Learn4Life San Diego Workforce Innovation High School at (619) 363-4043 – County TB Control – Program at (619) 692-8621