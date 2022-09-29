SAN DIEGO — A passenger who rode the trolley was reported to have an active case of tuberculosis, San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced.

Metropolitan Transit System is working with HHSA to notify individuals who may have been exposed to someone diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis between Feb. 16, 2022 and Aug. 16, 2022 on the following trolley lines:

Blue Line from San Ysidro to 12 th and Imperial station, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

and Imperial station, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Orange Line from 12 th and Imperial to Lemon Grove, Monday through Friday from 6:30 to 7 a.m.

and Imperial to Lemon Grove, Monday through Friday from 6:30 to 7 a.m. Orange Line from Lemon Grove to 12 th and Imperial, Monday through Friday roughly between 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

and Imperial, Monday through Friday roughly between 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Blue Line from 12th and Imperial to San Ysidro, Monday through Friday roughly between 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Those who may have been exposed to the TB case are recommended to reach out to their medical provider for testing, HHSA said.

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Most people who become infected after exposure to tuberculosis do not get sick right away. Some who become infected with tuberculosis will become ill at some point in the future, sometimes even years later. Blood tests and skin tests are effective to determine whether someone has been infected.”

Through August, 97 cases of TB have been reported in San Diego County for 2022.