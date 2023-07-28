OCEANSIDE, Calif. – The Tri-City Healthcare District Board of Directors voted unanimously to suspend the Oceanside hospital’s women and newborn services.

Even though the vote was unanimous, both board members and nurses were seen getting emotional after the decision.

“We’ve worked at other NICUs and it’s not like this, so we are grieving this loss. It’s a loss,” said Christina Marks, a NICU nurse at Tri-City Medical Center.

Nurses like Marks were saddened by the decision, but they’re also worried.

“Just recently, we’ve had a couple of babies that were born in our emergency room or born outside and brought in right away to us. We’re really concerned about what’s going to happen to those babies if we hadn’t been here to interact immediately,” said Julie Anchustigui. She also called the potential delay in care “really scary.”

The next closest hospital, Palomar Medical Center, is more than 10 miles away.

In a letter to the board, the Tri-City Healthcare District administrative team says a notable contributing factor into suspending women and newborn services was a “neighboring healthcare district’s well documented encroachment into the Tri-City Healthcare District boundaries and ensuing transfer of laboring mothers out of our district.”

“I think it’s an emotional decision for everybody. This hospital has been delivering babies quite successfully for 62 years,” said Aaron Byzak, Chief Strategy Officer at Tri-City Medical Center.

Tri-City Medical Center now delivers less than one baby per day on average and the unit’s financial losses were reportedly unsustainable.

The hospital says this is the right decision for right now, but there is hope to bring back the unit in the future.

“We have spoken with a number of potential affiliate partners and they’re all really excited. We are very excited about the potential of them helping us with women and newborn services and helping us overall with the hospital,” said Byzak.

Knowing there’s no definitive timeline, the NICU nurses FOX 5 spoke with say they are forced to say goodbye to a place and people they love.

“We will miss our NICU family and our community. It’s so sad to see that we won’t serve them anymore,” said Kimberly Gritman.

The next step is notifying staff and the community. The hospital will have 60 days to suspend operations for women and newborn services, which will end by October 1.