SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSWB) — Having trouble sleeping? You’re not the only one.

New data shows that insomnia, sleep apnea, sleep paralysis, restless leg syndrome, and narcolepsy are some of the most common sleep disorders searched online across the country.

Eachnight, a company focused on sleep health, recently analyzed online search data for those keywords per 100,000 people to determine the top 10 states with residents who may suffer from sleep disorders the most.

California ranked in fifth place with 556 average monthly searches per 100,000 people, according to the results of this study.

Sleep paralysis, a disorder that immobilizes a person while falling asleep or waking up, is the most searched condition in the Golden State, behind sleep apnea and insomnia. Those in the state have searched for this condition around 34,950 times as of Dec. 13, 2023, said Eachnight.

Here’s a look at the top 10 states most likely to have a sleep disorder based on this study:

Rank U.S. states Most searched for sleep disorder Second most searched for sleep disorder Third most searched for sleep disorder Fourth most searched for sleep disorder Fifth most searched for sleep disorder 1 New York Insomnia Sleep apnea Sleep paralysis Restless leg syndrome Narcolepsy 2 Maryland Insomnia Sleep apnea Sleep paralysis Narcolepsy Narcolepsy 3 Virginia Insomnia Sleep apnea Restless leg syndrome Narcolepsy Sleep paralysis 4 Massachusetts Insomnia Sleep apnea Restless leg syndrome Narcolepsy Sleep paralysis 5 California Sleep apnea Insomnia Sleep paralysis Narcolepsy Restless leg syndrome 6 Georgia Insomnia Sleep apnea Sleep paralysis Narcolepsy Restless leg syndrome 7 Nevada Insomnia Sleep apnea Sleep paralysis Restless leg syndrome Narcolepsy 8 Texas Insomnia Sleep apnea Sleep paralysis Narcolepsy Restless leg syndrome 9 North Carolina Insomnia Sleep apnea Restless leg syndrome Sleep paralysis Narcolepsy 10 New Jersey Sleep apnea Insomnia Restless leg syndrome Sleep paralysis Narcolepsy

More than 50 million Americans have chronic sleep disorders, according to the American Psychiatric Association.