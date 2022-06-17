SAN DIEGO – A third “probable” case of monkeypox has been identified in San Diego County, local health officials said Friday.

The first two probable cases were announced Wednesday by the County of San Diego Health Human Services Agency, saying that those have also not been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at this time.

The new individual identified is currently in isolation and experiencing symptoms, but the person is “doing well” and is not hospitalized.

“All three individuals with probable cases of hMPXV here in the region are doing well and are managing their symptoms in home isolation,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Most individuals who become infected experience mild to moderate symptoms and the risk of contracting the virus remains very low for the general population.”

County health officials say that the newly identified individual does not have any connection to the first two cases, but the individual had recently traveled internationally.

San Diego HHSA will post weekly updates on the county’s website every Friday at 5 p.m., including a case count for the region.