Sony to donate 10K N95 masks to local hospitals

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Sony Electronics announced Monday that it will donate 10,000 N95 masks to Scripps hospitals throughout San Diego County.

The company, which has its North American headquarters in San Diego, said it is donating its stock of personal protective equipment to various locations in California and New Jersey, including to Scripps’ five San Diego- area hospitals.

“We have so many Sony colleagues here in San Diego and throughout California and supporting our local community has always been important,” said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics.

“We see day to day the struggles that our local hospitals are faced with, especially in the south county,” he said. “We hope by donating needed PPE to Scripps Hospitals, we can not only provide supplies they need but can also raise awareness for their ongoing need for PPE.”

Scripps continues to accept donations of masks and other PPE, as well as monetary donations to its COVID-19 Response Fund, which can be made at online. Donations of PPE can be by emailing Scripts Health. m