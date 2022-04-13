SAN DIEGO — Influenza cases in San Diego County this flu season have spiked almost three times higher than last season, but saw a slight drop last week compared to the previous, county health officials announced Wednesday.

The County Health and Human Services Agency on Wednesday reported 134 new lab-confirmed influenza cases in the region for the week ending April 9, 23 fewer than the previous week. The total case count for this season is at 2,233.

“At the same time last season, a total of 759 infections had been reported. In comparison, the prior five-year average was 11,363 cases by the same week,” spokesperson Katie Cadiao stated on the county’s website.

A total of four people have died from influenza thus far this year compared to two at the same time last year, according to county health officials.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma J. Wooten said there appears to be a slowing down of influenza activity in the region, but she advised immunocompromised San Diegans to continue to be cautious.

“People who are at higher risk of having serious complications from the flu virus and have not received their flu shot should consider getting vaccinated to prevent illness,” she said.

Those who should take precautions include:

People with chronic medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, and lung disease, even if symptoms are under control

Pregnant women

People aged 65 years and older

People who live with or care for others who are at higher risk