Sewage spill near Torrey Pines closes beach

DEL MAR, Calif. (CNS) – The county Department of Environmental Health issued a water contact closure for the northern boundary of Torrey Pines State Beach, north of Carmel Valley Road in the city of Del Mar, due to a sewage spill.

The sewage spill has been contained, but an estimated release of 1,800 gallons of effluent entered the storm drain, resulting in potential impacts to beach water quality, according to the DEH.

Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until water testing indicates the ocean water is safe for recreational use.