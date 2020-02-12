San Diego Seals move Lacrosse game because of Miramar coronavirus quarantine

SAN DIEGO — The quarantine of more than 200 people at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar has doomed plans for what was supposed to be the first professional sports event on an active Marine base.

The San Diego Seals professional lacrosse team was scheduled to take on the Vancouver Warriors on the air base’s runway on Feb. 22, an event dubbed the “Rumble on the Runway.” But the event has been relocated to Pechanga Arena.

Col. Charles Dockery, commanding officer of MCAS Miramar, said the decision was made due to the coronavirus quarantine at the base.

“MCAS Miramar is disappointed to cancel our participation in the Rumble on the Runway,” he said. “All of us were looking forward to what would have been a breakthrough event, but our mission in support of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control is our top priority and the best way for us to serve the interests of our nation. We look forward to another partnership opportunity with the Seals where we can bring professional lacrosse and the Marine Corps together as part of the greater San Diego community.”

The matchup would also have been the first in the 34-year history of the National Lacrosse League to be played outdoors. Instead, the game will be played at the Seals’ home venue, the Pechanga Arena.

“We respect the decision of MCAS Miramar,” said Seals president Steve Govett. “The focus of our Armed Forces is repatriating flights for American citizens to return from China. While disappointed that we’re unable to host this historic event, we understand the dedication to the mission at hand.”

The Seals will take on the Warriors at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 22, allowing the San Diego Gulls hockey team to play in the same arena at 7 p.m.