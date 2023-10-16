RAMONA, Calif. — Rite Aid is permanently closing its pharmacy location in Ramona on Thursday, officials with the drug store retailer confirmed.

In a statement to FOX 5, Rite Aid said that the decision to close the Ramona location on 1670 Main Street was made in the course of regular reviews “to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers, communities and overall business.”

With its shuttering, only four pharmacies will remain available to serve the rural East County town and surrounding mountain communities.

“A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance,” the statement continued.

According to the drug store, customers’ prescriptions will be transferred to nearby pharmacies in the coming days to prevent disruptions to healthcare access. Employees of the store will also be transferred to other Rite Aid locations where possible.

This comes less than a day after Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy protection and announced plans to sell part of its business in an attempt to restructure while dealing with financial losses and opioid-related lawsuits.

The company said it expects a net loss of as much as $680 million in the current fiscal year, which will end next spring.

At this time, Rite Aid did not confirm if the closing of the Ramona location is because of the bankruptcy proceedings.

On Sunday, the drug store chain said that it was still working to decide which stores will be closed amid the restructuring. Although, experts expect it will shut down close to several hundred of its over 2,000 locations in the coming weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.