SAN DIEGO — Four San Diego-area Rite Aid locations are set to shutter after the Rite Aid Corporation filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this week.

In court filings submitted Monday, the company disclosed that 150 of its over 2,000 stores will be closed amid the restructuring effort to deal with financial losses and opioid-related lawsuits. According to the company, all the stores impacted were considered “underperforming.”

Among these initial closures are four stores in San Diego County — two in the city of San Diego and two in other parts of the county:

Oceanside location at 3813 Plaza Drive

San Diego location at 6505 Mission Gorge Road

San Diego location at 8985 Mira Mesa Boulevard

Ramona location at 1670 Main Street

As of Tuesday, the Rite Aid location in Mira Mesa already appears to be closed, per the corporation’s list of all stores.

Meanwhile, Rite Aid officials confirmed to FOX 5 on Monday that the pharmacy’s location in Ramona will be permanently closed on Thursday, but they did not initially say whether the closure was due to the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.

Dates for the closures of the Oceanside and Mission Gorge locations have not yet been announced by the company.

With these store closures, Rite Aid said that all customers’ prescriptions will be transferred to nearby pharmacies in the coming days to prevent disruptions to healthcare access. Employees of the store will also be transferred to other Rite Aid locations where possible.

The corporation announced that they would be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late Sunday, saying that the process would help “significantly reduce the company’s debt” while aiding in the resolution of “litigation claims in an equitable manner.”

The Rite Aid Corporation added that it expects a net loss of as much as $680 million in the current fiscal year, which will end next spring.

At this time, it is not known if any additional Rite Aid stores will be closed by the pharmacy chain in the coming weeks as it resolves its financial issues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.