SAN DIEGO — At least 41 confirmed or probable cases of norovirus illness in San Diego County have been linked by health officials to contaminated oysters imported from Northwest Mexico.

The earliest cases of foodborne disease from the oysters were reported in mid-December, the County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) said in a release Thursday. The people impacted ranged in age from 12 and 83.

Those that fell ill reported consuming the seafood raw a day or two prior to the onset of symptoms, such as vomiting and diarrhea. None required hospitalization.

According to the HHSA, the impacted seafood, called “Rocky Point” oysters, originated from Bahia Salina in the Sonora region of Mexico.

The seafood was traced to three restaurants and wholesale locations in San Diego County, including popular seafood chain The Fish Shop, which officials confirmed was under investigation for reports of foodborne illness earlier this week, and the Carlsbad Aquafarm.

A handful of cases were also determined to have been caused by spread within a household from individuals who consumed the oysters to those that did not.

“The County recommends that people ask where oysters were harvested when eating out or getting food from wholesale locations to avoid consuming Rocky Point oysters,” county public health officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten, said in a statement.

“It’s also important for anyone who is sick to seek medical care,” she continued. “People who are ill, and those that live with them, should wash their hands frequently to avoid contaminating surfaces and foods that could further spread the infection.”

Norovirus is a “very contagious” virus spread through contaminated food that is one of the most common causes of gastroenteritis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People infected with norovirus generally experience symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever and body aches that develop anywhere from 12 to 48 hours after consumption. The illness lasts for roughly one to three days, county health officials say.

An HHSA investigation with the California Department of Public Health remains ongoing to continue identifying illnesses associated with oysters.

HHSA encourages members of the public to report suspected foodborne illness related to local facilities, such as restaurants and markets, by calling 858-505-6814.