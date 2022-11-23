SAN MARCOS, Calif. — San Diego County health officials on Wednesday announced a potential tuberculosis exposure at California State University San Marcos during the fall semester.

Those who were at the university between Aug. 30 and Nov. 8 are advised to get tested for TB, which is an airborne disease that is transmitted from person to person through inhalation of the bacteria from the air.

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Most people who become infected after exposure to tuberculosis do not get sick right away. Some who become infected with tuberculosis will become ill at some point in the future, sometimes even years later. Blood tests and skin tests are effective to determine whether someone has been infected. All those notified of a high risk of exposure are encouraged to receive no-cost testing.”

For more information on the potential exposure, please email Cal State San Marcos (csumasone@csusm.edu) or the County TB Control Program at (619) 692-8621.

Since the early 1990s, the number of annual TB cases in San Diego County has decreased and stabilized in recent years, according to the county. In 2020, 192 cases were reported while in 2021, cases were slightly up at 201. As of the end of October, that number is down to 150 cases.