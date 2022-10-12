SAN MARCOS, Calif. — County leaders are teaming up once again to educate the community about preventing fentanyl overdoes.

As Halloween approaches, some parents and authorities are even more worried because of “rainbow fentanyl,” which is brightly colored fentanyl that could look like candy to children.

A packed room of concerned students and parents learned about the dangers of fentanyl and the lives it is taking.

“Even though the word ‘overdose’ is used, it’s one pill! It’s not like you take five pills of this stuff. One pill can kill you,” San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond said.

One mother knows that all too well. Amy Neville lost her son Alex to fentanyl poisoning and now shares her story so other young people can avoid the same fate.

“You wake up every single day,” mother Amy Neville said. “That’s the first thing on your mind in the morning and the last thing when you go to bed. I never stop thinking about him. He is always on my mind and I know if it can happen to us, it can happen to anybody.”

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan also warned of brightly colored fentanyl known as “rainbow fentanyl” spread across the U.S. that her office is working to get ahead of.

“We are not stopping, we’ve increased our prosecutions. We’ve prosecuted over 500 of these fentanyl dealers that are killing our community, but that’s not enough,” Stephan said.

Students say the presentation hit home that one pill is not worth the risk.

“I’m going to go to college next year and I know that’s a huge thing, so it’s encouraged me to stay away,” student Kyla Smith said.

Attendees were also given free boxes of Narcan which can help revive someone suffering from an overdose.