Pandemic prompts surge in plastic surgery

LA MESA, Calif. — It seems the pandemic has led to a plastic surgery boom. Local plastic surgeons say they have seen an uptick in patients during the shutdowns.

Doctors at Prime Plastic Surgery say the biggest uptick they’ve seen is clients wanting surgical services like “mommy makeovers.” Surgeons say with a lot more down time, a lot of working moms are getting a chance to do something for themselves.

Working mother Trisha Galeano said she wanted plastic surgery after spending hours on Zoom calls, from distance learning with her kids to working from home.

“It was kind of down, kind of depressing,” Galeano said. “You’re not really used to looking at yourself five days a week, so then you notice all the little imperfections that you have on your body. So I was like, I have this down time, maybe I should look into this.”

She started a virtual consultation with Dr. James Chao at Prime Plastic Surgery in La Mesa. She opted for a breast augmentation, tummy tuck and liposuction in what is called the “mommy makeover.”

“I’m like, wow, I really feel young again, like I have my body back before my kids so I’m loving the results,” Galeano said.

She’s not the only one. Dr. Chao says he’s seen a doubling of customers during the pandemic.

“Because we’ve been staring at the Zoom screen,” Dr. Chao said. “We’ve been seeing ourselves like we don’t usually see. We’re now seeing ourselves for eight hours a day. We now realize we’ve got little lines and some aging going on and we want to correct that.”

Prime Plastic Surgery has multiple locations to accommodate public health guidelines and the influx of patients, and has even had to start offering hours on Saturdays to accommodate more patients.

Galeano said the pandemic allowed her to give a gift to herself.

“I did it for me because it’s what I’ve always wanted,” Galeano said. “It just happened, the time presented itself now so I would say if you want to do something for yourself, do it.”

Prime Plastic Surgery tests all patients for COVID-19 before every surgery.