SAN DIEGO – A North County woman died of influenza earlier this month, the sixth death from the illness this season, officials said Wednesday.

The 76-year-old woman, who died May 6, had underlying medical conditions and was not vaccinated against the flu, according to the county’s Health and Human Services Agency. She did not have COVID-19 at the time of her death. No further identifying information was provided by the agency.

Her death is the fourth in San Diego County in 2022 with the other two coming in late 2021, officials said. Only two deaths were tallied during the 2020-21 flu season.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the latest flu victim,” Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said in a written statement. “Influenza can be deadly, especially for older adults who are more susceptible to the virus.”

Wooten urged residents to get their flu shots “as influenza continues to sicken people in our communities.”

Officials recommended the shot for people at higher risk of developing complications from the illness. Among them are those with chronic health conditions, seniors aged 65 and older, pregnant women and people living with or caring for those at higher risk.

As of May 14, 3,082 confirmed influenza cases have been recorded this season, up from 798 cases at the same time last year. Of last week’s emergency room visits, 4% were for an influenza-like illness.

If you would like to get a flu shot, you can use this flu vaccine locations guide from the county or call 2-1-1.