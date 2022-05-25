SAN DIEGO – Another North County woman has died of influenza this month, marking the county’s seventh death from the illness this season, officials said Wednesday.

The 89-year-old, who was not identified by name, died May 9, according to San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency. She was vaccinated against the flu and did not have COVID-19 when she died. Further information about her was not shared by the agency.

Her death is the second from the flu that was tallied by county health officials in May. The first was a 76-year-old North County woman who died May 6, the agency said.

Five San Diegans have died of the flu in 2022 with the other two coming in late 2021.

In a statement, Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the county’s deputy public health officer, said there’s been a “late spike” in influenza cases in the region. Last week, the county reported 196 lab-confirmed flu cases, up from the previous week’s total.

Kaiser noted, “it is not too late to get vaccinated against it.”

“The same precautions we use for COVID-19 also help protect anyone who is at higher risk of complications from the flu,” he said.

If you would like to get a flu shot, use this flu vaccine locations guide from the county or call 2-1-1.