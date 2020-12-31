New Year’s fireworks could degrade SoCal air

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California air quality authorities have issued an advisory for likely pollution from New Year’s Eve fireworks.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District says the advisory for high levels of particulate matter and metal air pollutants will be in effect through Friday morning. The district says the air quality index could reach the category of unhealthy for sensitive groups, or even higher.

Widespread personal use of fireworks has become a problem in the region, even though it is largely banned. Fireworks emissions and a stagnant weather pattern combined to create terrible air quality last Fourth of July.