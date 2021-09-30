National City hosts weekly flu shot clinic

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JANUARY 22: Simone Groper receives a flu shot at a Walgreens phramacy on January 22, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Firefighters are teaming up with nursing students for a third year to bring a free flu shot clinic to National City.

The National City Fire Department and the Point Loma Nazarene School of Nursing will host a weekly flu vaccination clinic at Fire Station 34 each Tuesday through December from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The goal is to offer flu vaccines to uninsured or under insured National City residents. A news release from organizers encouraged families to get the shot, saying the vaccine reduces risk of seasonal flu and its potentially serious complications and reduces the chances of spreading it to others.

The clinic will take place at National City Fire Station 34 located at 343 E. 16th St. National City, CA 91950.