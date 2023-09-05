SAN DIEGO — A deer mouse in rural East County tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus, county officials announced Friday.

The mouse was collected on Aug. 24 near Mount Laguna during a routine monitoring, the County of San Diego Communications Office said.

Hantavirus, which has no vaccine or cure, is commonly found in wild rodents around San Diego County.

The positive case marks the seventh routine detection of hantavirus in the region in 2023.

Residents are advised to never sweep or vacuum up after wild rodents if they find them in living spaces such as homes, sheds, garages and cabins.

County officials recommend using bleach or other disinfectants, rubber gloves and bags as a “wet-cleaning” method.

While caution is advised, health officials say that hantavirus cases in humans is rare because wild rodents naturally avoid people.

Hantavirus symptoms usually develop one to eight weeks after exposure and include severe muscle aches, chills, fever, fatigue, headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain or difficulty breathing, the County said.

If you believe that you may have been exposed to hantavirus, health experts say you should seek medical attention immediately.

FOX 5’s Domenick Candelieri contributed to this report.