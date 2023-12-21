SAN DIEGO — A merger with Rady Children’s Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Orange County is in the works.

A deal that would put Rady’s in the top five of children’s hospital networks in the country.

“This is a big deal — it’s all about the kids,” said Dr. Patrick Frias, Rady’s CEO and president.

Frias says the organizations have had an ongoing affiliation for about a decade.

“We collaborate so well together. The cultures are very aligned,” said Frias.

Frias says Rady’s and CHOC would merge under the name of Rady Children’s Health – each continuing to operate with their own staff and governing boards.

“For the patients who come here, nothing will change. The access that you have, if anything, will improve,” said Frias.

Frias says, along with access, the merger will lead to other enhancements for children’s healthcare in San Diego and throughout Southern California.

“This will provide more opportunities for clinical research, translational research and really finding the cures and treatments for kids in the next generation,” said Frias.

He adds the merger will help achieve those goals by also attracting top healthcare workers.

“A lot of kids we care for have rare disease and unique disorders. Pediatric care providers and some specialties are very hard to recruit for, so as you serve a broader patient base, it allows that opportunity to be able to recruit and retain some of the best and the brightest in some of those areas,” said Frias.

There are still regulatory hurdles to clear, but Frias says he does not expect any problems.

The merger would likely take effect sometime in 2024.