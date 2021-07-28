McCormick recalls seasoning products over salmonella threat

(WBTW) — McCormick & Company has issued a voluntary recall of three products over possible salmonella contamination.

The recall is for McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning, the company announced Tuesday.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with the organism often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, salmonella can get into the bloodstream and cause more severe illnesses.

No illnesses have been reported.

The Food and Drug Administration brought the potential risk to McCormick’s attention during routine testing. The recall affects products shipped from June 20 to July 21 to 32 U.S. states, Bermuda and Canada.

Product UPC ITEM # AFFECTED DATES McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle 052100049731 901582629 BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle 052100038254 901455463 BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle 52100325743 932574 BEST BY Jun 12 24 H Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle 066200021047 901543520 BB/MA 2022 SEP 06

McCormick has alerted customers and grocery outlets of the recall and advised them to immediately remove affected products from store shelves and distribution centers and destroy them.

Those who purchased the products don’t need to return them. Instead, they are urged to dispose of them and their containers.

For more information or to get a replacement or full refund, contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867 on weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.