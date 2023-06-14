SAN DIEGO — A second person among San Diego County’s homeless population has died this year from hepatitis A, officials announced Wednesday.

So far in 2023 there have been 30 cases reported in the county, with 19 of those being people experiencing homelessness.

The most recent death was on June 5. The decedent was a 55-year-old homeless man who was unvaccinated against hepatitis A and had underlying medical additions, the county said.

The first hepatitis death reported in the region this year was on Jan. 16.

“Cases remain primarily among the homeless population in central San Diego, and that is where the County is continuing to focus its work,” said a quote attributed to County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten. “This second death is a reminder to all of those working with and treating people with substance use issues to get vaccinated and to make sure that the patients they care for are also vaccinated. We need all of our partners to join us in this response.”

Health officials say the increase in cases this year can be attributed person-to-person spread and that 16 of the 30 cases reported to date among the local homeless population report illicit substance abuse.

No single outbreak location has been identified and no specific food or water sources have been found that are contributing to the spread.

Homeless individuals are considered to be more vulnerable to the virus because of its ability to spread in areas that lack convenient access to bathrooms and handwashing.

Since February, county health officials have vaccinated more than 3,835 at-risk people in the region. Of the 4,328 at-risk individuals that have been encountered by foot teams or at community events, 65% were already vaccinated.

Response teams have focused their efforts on downtown San Diego homeless encampments, where there is the largest concentration of people experiencing homelessness, the county said.

You can find out more about San Diego County’s hepatitis A cases and information, as well as find more information on getting vaccinated here.

The hepatitis A vaccine is a two-dose series, with the second shot recommended six to 18 months after the first dose.