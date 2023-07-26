SAN DIEGO — Across California, tens of thousands of Kaiser Permanente health care workers are walking the picket line.

It comes in advance of another round of contract negotiations on Tuesday, fewer than three months before their current contracts expire at the end of September.

“These folks just want to take care of their patients, feed their families and be able to afford to live in the community where they work,” said Michael Ramey, a Kaiser worker.

They are calling on Kaiser to make significant investments in its workforce following the burnout coming out of the pandemic and chronic understaffing. Caregivers say patient care hangs in the balance.

Ramey is a 27-year ultrasound tech and the union president. He says he “would like to see a $25 minimum to attract people into the organization. The people that are already in the organization, we would like to retain them, we would like to see them get raises that are consistent with the crushing inflation.”

“We are just fighting for what we think we deserve what we think we deserve,” said Trayvonne Moss, a supervisor in the kitchen who says most of his team has to commute over an hour to get to the hospital in Grantville. “It’s really disheartening for us. We’re struggling to make it or asking for assistance.”

Kaiser issued a statement, which reads in part:

“Our priority is to reach an agreement that ensures we can continue to provide market-competitive pay and outstanding benefits. We are confident that we will be able to reach an agreement that strengthens our position as a best place to work and ensures that the high-quality care our members expect from us remains affordable and easy to access.”

Responding, Ramey said: “This company has almost $60 billion in assets. They’ve made over $20 million in profit in the last five years, so they have more than enough money to do these things. At the end of the day, we’re just health care workers. We want to take care of you.”