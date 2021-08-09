Imperial Beach shoreline closed due to sewage contamination

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) – Health officials on Monday extended a water contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough shoreline north to include the Imperial Beach shoreline.

The closure was due to ocean currents that were moving north into the U.S. early in the week, according to the county’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Water sample results indicate contamination of ocean water now extends from the international border north through Carnation Avenue, Imperial Beach.

Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until sampling results indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.

