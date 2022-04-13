Over the last 20 years, a disturbing trend emerged: All 50 states have seen a significant increase in alcohol-related deaths. Only Washington D.C. saw a decrease in death rates.

Besides more obvious alcohol-related deaths like alcohol poisoning or drunk-driving accidents, prolonged heavy alcohol use can cause a range of health problems, which can lead to death. Liver cirrhosis, which develops over years, is a common condition among those who drink heavily. Excessive drinking causes damage to the liver, which causes a buildup of scar tissue, rather than living tissue, in the organ. The effects of cirrhosis are largely irreversible and can lead to liver failure and death.

Alcohol use can also raise the risk of developing cancer. The most common alcohol-related cancers are throat and mouth, liver, esophagus, breast, colon, and rectum. When the body breaks down alcohol, it becomes a chemical called acetaldehyde. This chemical can damage DNA, which can lead to cells growing out of control, resulting in the creation of a tumor. Some alcoholic drinks may also contain carcinogens like asbestos fibers, hydrocarbons, and nitrosamines.

To slow the increasing number of deaths, the CDC created a state funding program to build public health infrastructures aimed at preventing excessive alcohol use. The CDC also partnered with health care networks to improve alcohol screenings and interventions.

To determine how alcohol-related deaths have changed in every state over 20 years, Zinnia Health examined data between 2000 and 2020 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC considers alcohol-induced deaths as any reported deaths caused by alcohol use—whether dependent or non-dependent—and accidental alcohol poisonings. For every state, 2020 statistics are provided, including the number of alcohol-related deaths, how this figure compares per 100,000 people, the state population that year according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and the 20-year percent change for all three of these statistics.

Alabama

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 569 deaths (up 139.1% from 2000)

– 11.6 deaths per 100,000 people (up 114.8% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 4,921,532 (up 10.7% from 2000)

Alaska

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 242 deaths (up 137.3% from 2000)

– 33.1 deaths per 100,000 people (up 103.1% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 731,158 (up 16.6% from 2000)

Arizona

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,578 deaths (up 234.3% from 2000)

– 21.3 deaths per 100,000 people (up 131.5% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 7,421,401 (up 44.6% from 2000)

Arkansas

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 382 deaths (up 238.1% from 2000)

– 12.6 deaths per 100,000 people (up 200.0% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 3,030,522 (up 13.4% from 2000)

California

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 6,193 deaths (up 81.8% from 2000)

– 15.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 55.4% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 39,368,078 (up 16.2% from 2000)

Colorado

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,568 deaths (up 251.6% from 2000)

– 27.0 deaths per 100,000 people (up 159.6% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 5,807,719 (up 35.0% from 2000)

Connecticut

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 552 deaths (up 183.1% from 2000)

– 15.5 deaths per 100,000 people (up 171.9% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 3,557,006 (up 4.4% from 2000)

Delaware

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 133 deaths (up 160.8% from 2000)

– 13.5 deaths per 100,000 people (up 107.7% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 986,809 (up 25.9% from 2000)

Florida

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 3,419 deaths (up 155.0% from 2000)

– 15.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 86.9% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 21,733,312 (up 36.0% from 2000)

Georgia

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,186 deaths (up 142.5% from 2000)

– 11.1 deaths per 100,000 people (up 85.0% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 10,710,017 (up 30.8% from 2000)

Hawaii

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 131 deaths (up 244.7% from 2000)

– 9.3 deaths per 100,000 people (up 200.0% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 1,407,006 (up 16.1% from 2000)

Idaho

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 349 deaths (up 232.4% from 2000)

– 19.1 deaths per 100,000 people (up 135.8% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 1,826,913 (up 41.2% from 2000)

Illinois

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,543 deaths (up 174.1% from 2000)

– 12.3 deaths per 100,000 people (up 173.3% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 12,587,530 (up 1.4% from 2000)

Indiana

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,027 deaths (up 196.0% from 2000)

– 15.2 deaths per 100,000 people (up 166.7% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 6,754,953 (up 11.1% from 2000)

Iowa

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 524 deaths (up 288.1% from 2000)

– 16.6 deaths per 100,000 people (up 260.9% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 3,163,561 (up 8.1% from 2000)

Kansas

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 489 deaths (up 256.9% from 2000)

– 16.8 deaths per 100,000 people (up 229.4% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 2,913,805 (up 8.4% from 2000)

Kentucky

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 738 deaths (up 180.6% from 2000)

– 16.5 deaths per 100,000 people (up 153.8% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 4,477,251 (up 10.8% from 2000)

Louisiana

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 443 deaths (up 98.7% from 2000)

– 9.5 deaths per 100,000 people (up 90.0% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 4,645,318 (up 3.9% from 2000)

Maine

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 286 deaths (up 194.8% from 2000)

– 21.2 deaths per 100,000 people (up 178.9% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 1,350,141 (up 5.9% from 2000)

Maryland

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 600 deaths (up 104.1% from 2000)

– 9.9 deaths per 100,000 people (up 76.8% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 6,055,802 (up 14.3% from 2000)

Massachusetts

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,006 deaths (up 195.0% from 2000)

– 14.6 deaths per 100,000 people (up 170.4% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 6,893,574 (up 8.6% from 2000)

Michigan

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,610 deaths (up 137.1% from 2000)

– 16.2 deaths per 100,000 people (up 138.2% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 9,966,555 (up 0.3% from 2000)

Minnesota

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,065 deaths (up 232.8% from 2000)

– 18.8 deaths per 100,000 people (up 189.2% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 5,657,342 (up 15.0% from 2000)

Mississippi

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 395 deaths (up 135.1% from 2000)

– 13.3 deaths per 100,000 people (up 125.4% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 2,966,786 (up 4.3% from 2000)

Missouri

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 791 deaths (up 141.2% from 2000)

– 12.9 deaths per 100,000 people (up 118.6% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 6,151,548 (up 9.9% from 2000)

Montana

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 299 deaths (up 273.8% from 2000)

– 27.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 211.2% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 1,080,577 (up 19.8% from 2000)

Nebraska

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 383 deaths (up 447.1% from 2000)

– 19.8 deaths per 100,000 people (up 382.9% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 1,937,552 (up 13.2% from 2000)

Nevada

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 714 deaths (up 229.0% from 2000)

– 22.8 deaths per 100,000 people (up 109.2% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 3,138,259 (up 57.0% from 2000)

New Hampshire

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 226 deaths (up 148.4% from 2000)

– 16.5 deaths per 100,000 people (up 123.0% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 1,366,275 (up 10.6% from 2000)

New Jersey

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 861 deaths (up 68.8% from 2000)

– 9.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 59.0% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 8,882,371 (up 5.6% from 2000)

New Mexico

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 925 deaths (up 170.5% from 2000)

– 43.9 deaths per 100,000 people (up 133.5% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 2,106,319 (up 15.8% from 2000)

New York

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,883 deaths (up 62.5% from 2000)

– 9.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 59.0% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 19,336,776 (up 1.9% from 2000)

North Carolina

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,392 deaths (up 100.3% from 2000)

– 13.1 deaths per 100,000 people (up 52.3% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 10,600,823 (up 31.7% from 2000)

North Dakota

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 178 deaths (up 263.3% from 2000)

– 23.3 deaths per 100,000 people (up 206.6% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 765,309 (up 19.2% from 2000)

Ohio

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,599 deaths (up 173.3% from 2000)

– 13.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 163.5% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 11,693,217 (up 3.0% from 2000)

Oklahoma

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 737 deaths (up 216.3% from 2000)

– 18.5 deaths per 100,000 people (up 172.1% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 3,980,783 (up 15.4% from 2000)

Oregon

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,134 deaths (up 263.5% from 2000)

– 26.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 193.4% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 4,241,507 (up 24.0% from 2000)

Pennsylvania

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,272 deaths (up 170.1% from 2000)

– 10.0 deaths per 100,000 people (up 163.2% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 12,783,254 (up 4.1% from 2000)

Rhode Island

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 205 deaths (up 166.2% from 2000)

– 19.4 deaths per 100,000 people (up 165.8% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 1,057,125 (up 0.8% from 2000)

South Carolina

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 878 deaths (up 90.5% from 2000)

– 16.8 deaths per 100,000 people (up 46.1% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 5,218,040 (up 30.1% from 2000)

South Dakota

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 271 deaths (up 292.8% from 2000)

– 30.4 deaths per 100,000 people (up 234.1% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 892,717 (up 18.3% from 2000)

Tennessee

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,250 deaths (up 221.3% from 2000)

– 18.2 deaths per 100,000 people (up 167.6% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 6,886,834 (up 21.0% from 2000)

Texas

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 3,298 deaths (up 176.9% from 2000)

– 11.2 deaths per 100,000 people (up 96.5% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 29,360,759 (up 40.8% from 2000)

Utah

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 414 deaths (up 266.4% from 2000)

– 12.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 149.0% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 3,249,879 (up 45.5% from 2000)

Vermont

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 126 deaths (up 231.6% from 2000)

– 20.2 deaths per 100,000 people (up 225.8% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 623,347 (up 2.4% from 2000)

Virginia

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 996 deaths (up 178.2% from 2000)

– 11.6 deaths per 100,000 people (up 127.5% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 8,590,563 (up 21.4% from 2000)

Washington

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,506 deaths (up 187.4% from 2000)

– 19.6 deaths per 100,000 people (up 120.2% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 7,693,612 (up 30.5% from 2000)

Washington D.C.

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 87 deaths (down 23.0% from 2000)

– 12.2 deaths per 100,000 people (down 38.4% from 2000)

West Virginia

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 304 deaths (up 108.2% from 2000)

– 17.0 deaths per 100,000 people (up 109.9% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 1,784,787 (down 1.3% from 2000)

Wisconsin

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,077 deaths (up 172.7% from 2000)

– 18.5 deaths per 100,000 people (up 150.0% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 5,832,655 (up 8.7% from 2000)

Wyoming

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 227 deaths (up 254.7% from 2000)

– 39.0 deaths per 100,000 people (up 200.0% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 582,328 (up 17.9% from 2000)

This story originally appeared on Zinnia Health and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.