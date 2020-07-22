Hostess Raspberry Zingers recalled over mold fears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hostess is recalling some of its Raspberry Zingers because they may develop mold before the “best by” date.

The voluntary recall includes fresh, frozen and grocery store packs. The products were sold to various stores across the U.S.

The recall applies to the following products:

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack fresh)

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack frozen)

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve fresh)

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve frozen)

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve grocery 3 count)

The unfrozen products have “best by” dates in late August, while the frozen ones don’t have a “best by” date at all.

Consumers should check the barcode and batch numbers for those.

Consumers are urged not to eat the recalled Zingers and to return them for a full refund.