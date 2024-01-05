SAN DIEGO — Headed to Scripps Health for an appointment or to visit someone in care? If so, be sure to bring a face mask.

The medical organization modified its COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday, returning some restrictions when it comes to covering faces while inside its facilities. The reasoning is a spike in illnesses.

Scripps noted, “Cases of COVID-19 along with influenza cases have risen following the holidays, and, as such, we will temporarily require medical-grade masks be worn in some specific areas and circumstances. Your understanding is appreciated as we continue to make everyone’s health our main priority.”

The updated masking protocols and general guidelines for visitors are as follows:

— Staff, patients, and visitors at Scripps are required to wear medical-grade masks in direct patient care areas.

— Masks are not required in non-clinical buildings or in most general areas of its hospitals, clinics and other clinical buildings.

— Medical-grade masks are highly recommended for staff, patients and visitors when in confined or crowded areas like elevators, waiting rooms, meeting rooms and break rooms.

— Cloth masks, gaiters and masks with small plastic valves embedded in the front will not be permitted.

If you do not have a medical-grade mask, Scripps advised visitors to ask a staff member to provide one.

Visitors who are experiencing any flu-like symptoms, such as fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, or loss of taste and smell, are encouraged not to visit.

As far as patients with COVID-19, Scripps noted visitors are allowed to visit at this time, but must follow strict infection control guidelines. This includes the use of a mask with eye protection.

According to the medical organization, visitation restrictions may evolve over time depending on its response to public health recommendations.