CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Wawona Frozen Foods is issuing a voluntary recall for year-old Organic DayBreak Blend, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

According to federal officials, Wawona Frozen Foods says they are voluntarily recalling year-old packages of its Organic DayBreak Blend distributed to Costco Wholesale stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington from April 15, 2022, to June 26, 2022, because the DayBreak Blend includes organic frozen strawberries grown in Mexico which may have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

There have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary and precautionary recall, according to Wawona Frozen Foods.

Organic DayBreak Blend was distributed to Costco stores last year, they have “Use By” dates of 09/23/2023, 09/29/2023, 09/30/2023, and 10/18/2023 therefore consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled blend, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a refund.

For more information visit the FDA website.