Free sports physicals, vaccines available for students Wednesday

SAN DIEGO — Student-athletes and community members are invited to a health fair Wednesday where they can get free sports physicals and vaccines ahead of the back-to-school season.

The community health and resource fair is taking place Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA. The monthly event features sports physicals, COVID-19 vaccines for 12 years and older, rapid COVID testing, COVID-19 education and other services.

The event is put on by Dr. Suzanne Afflalo and Wendy Shurelds in collaboration with the Multicultural Health Foundation, A Healthier Me, Kaiser Permanente, Scripps, SHARC, the YMCA and Concorde Career Colleges.

Find more information here.