SAN DIEGO — A fourth probable case of monkeypox was reported Friday in San Diego County, local health officials said.

The announcement comes a week after a third probable case was confirmed by the County of San Diego Health Human Services Agency while two other probable cases were reported on June 15. All of the cases have yet to been identified as monkeypox by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

County public health officer Dr. Wilma J. Wooten said last week that “all three individuals with probable cases of hMPXV in the region are “doing well” and “managing their symptoms in home isolation.”

“Most individuals who become infected experience mild to moderate symptoms and the risk of contracting the virus remains very low for the general population,” Wooten said.

No information was released on the condition of the fourth probable case at the moment.